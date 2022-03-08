sport, local-sport,

GANMAIN-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn could find it tough to settle on his best 21 for round one after youngsters and depth players seized their chance in Saturday's trial win over Eastlake. Played in wet conditions at Ganmain Sportsground, last year's Riverina League minor premiers won comfortably over the Canberra visitors. The Lions unveiled Lockhart recruit Connor Krebser in the match, who played well as a winger and small forward, while Bathurst newcomer Mitch Taylor also showed he promises to be a handy midfield addition. Jethro Peck also returned to the line-up after missing last year, while former East Wagga Kooringal player Jeremy Piercy also acquitted himself well. "They had a few out and so did we. It was allowing some younger and fringe players to try and put their hand up for selection, and the majority of them did which was excellent," he said. "It makes it difficult for us coming into an upcoming game against North Albury (last trial game next weekend), and then round one. "The 30 players capable doesn't fit into 21, it's a good problem to have anyway. "We got our first look at Mitch Taylor and he was really impressive. He rolled through multiple positions and he seems to have some class. "We still got some time into our first grade players as well for two quarters, and we could see the things we practised in pre season coming through." The trial also gave Martyn a chance to test out a smaller forward line-up, with key forward Riley Corbett now at SANFL club West Adelaide. "It was good to see how a smaller forward line might work. It might be beneficial for us to use that line up at times this year," he said. "We rotated pretty heavily, about getting some work into the boys and allowing our fringe and depth players to show us what they can do." In other trial results Coolamon proved far too strong for Thurgoona 24.17 (161) to 1.3 (9), while Ainslie was fast out of the blocks in a 13-goal win over an understrength Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in Canberra.

