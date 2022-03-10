sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE won two of their past three games, but Turvey Park will get a more definitive measure of how far they've developed in their first AFL Southern NSW Women's campaign when a finals spot goes on the line on Friday night. The Bulldogs (eight points) have taken care of Pool B's bottom two sides Narrandera and Coolamon over the past three weeks to sit in third spot, with four teams to qualify for the eight-team finals series starting next week. However, a loss to pool leaders Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Apex Park could put their finals spot in danger, with Marrar (eight points), the Eagles (six points) and Coolamon (four points) still a chance of overtaking them on the table. The sixth and final round schedule is a repeat of round one, which will give teams a chance to measure how much they've progressed since the start of the year. Bulldogs coach Michael Ness knows beating the Demons will be a far more significant hurdle than the club's landmark breakthrough wins over the bottom two. Collingullie-Glenfield Park kept Marrar scoreless in a 77-point win last week, and boast a percentage of over 450. Ness said the team were in serious danger of forfeiting the match due to a number of players being committed to playing in touch football's State Cup in Port Macquarie. But poor weather forced the carnival to be cancelled. "We nearly even said to our girls last week that's our last (regular season) game, but early this week one of the girls sent me a message to say we're in," Ness said. "We've been playing with 16 all year and we've still got two away this week, but thankfully the other teams usually offer to play with the same amount." OTHER NEWS Ness is confident the side can test the Demons as they attempt to guarantee a finals spot. "The first week I thought we stuck it to them pretty well when we had our least experienced side in, we didn't have two of our onballers," he said. "We improved a lot. Even around the ground they're not just scrapping it forward, they're looking for each other and defensively we're a lot better. "All the girls are pretty keen for this week to see how far we've come. The way they play for each other now, some of these girls are bloody tough. "I'm shocked at how they put their head down over the footy and come out the other side, you don't see most blokes do that." The Pool A last round schedule is highlighted by third-placed East Wagga Kooringal's clash with second-placed North Wagga. Charles Sturt University and Griffith will battle for the last finals spot still on offer, however the Swans also need to overcome a percentage gap of almost 32. FINAL ROUND (FRIDAY) Pool A: East Wagga Kooringal v North Wagga at Gumly Oval (6.30pm); Brookdale v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Lockhart Recreational Ground (7pm); CSU v Griffith at Apex Park (8pm) Pool B: Marrar v MCUE at Mangoplah Sportsground (6.30pm); Turvey Park v Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Apex Park (6.30pm); Coolamon v Narrandera at Kindra Park (7.30pm) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/4f375adf-2b0b-4dad-a1c6-a88a90a5e0ba.jpg/r265_424_2180_1506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg