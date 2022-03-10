Carey to make timely return for Wagga RSL

sport, local-sport,

Jack Carey will play his first match of the year as Wagga RSL looks to secure their place in the grand final for the first time in nine seasons. Carey will make a welcome return for their clash against South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday. University commitments have meant travelling back home from Melbourne to play for the Bulldogs hasn't been possible in the second half of the season. Captain Sam Perry is thrilled to have him back but it isn't all good news for the RSL with Charlie Cull coming out of the side due to a longstanding commitment. Cull plays an important role in the middle order as well with the ball but with Carey and Rod Guy back in the side, Perry hopes they can adapt. "It's very disappointing to be losing Cully on both fronts - with bat and bowl - and obviously he's quite an experienced cricketer," Perry said. "But when we told the boys last week Jacky Carey was in it definitely excited the camp a little bit so we will see what happens." READ MORE Wagga RSL are yet to get the better of the Blues this season but want to put it on the line for the chance to tackle Wagga City in the grand final. Perry and Tim Cameron are the only remaining members of the last Bulldogs team to make a grand final and Perry would like nothing more than to have a new generation get that experience. "It's the goal at the start of every season to win the competition but you can't win the competition unless you get there," Perry said. "We're going to have our work cut over as they are a class team and we all know that. "We are probably going to have to play the best cricket that we have all year but there is no reason why we can't do that. "We are playing at a ground that suits us in terms of our batting abilities and we seem to bowl alright there as well. "Fingers crossed we are there next week and can try to achieve something we haven't achieved in the past 10 years (winning the grand final)."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/4331e49d-c1ae-4aae-af5d-29d2fee5a65a.jpg/r873_275_2953_1450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg