The local party planners that brought fireworks back to the shores of Lake Albert last New Year's are already planning a bigger and better event for this year's celebration. Wagga City Council has sponsored Colab Creative to the tune of $56,000 to once again deliver the Light the Lake event on New Year's Eve. Event manager Oliver Hoffmann had less than three months to pull together last year's party and he is confident the extra planning time will be put to good use. IN OTHER NEWS: A licensed bar at Apex Park, a VIP area, additional food options and more roaming entertainment are some of the extra features being considered. "Hopefully we'll get to show and do all of the things we had planned last year but couldn't do due to COVID and lack of time," Mr Hoffmann said. The format of the event, which included an on-water fireworks display at 9:30pm, will be kept generally the same. About 6000 people attended last year's event and Mr Hoffmann said he has received a lot of positive and constructive feedback. "We're definitely keeping it at the lake - that was a resounding yes from everyone," he said. Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson said it was positive news to have the event locked in nice and early. "To have that commitment again and have an entity within the community stepping up to provide that event ... is a great outcome for everyone.," he said. "I think [extra time to plan] will just make their life easier than it would have been."

