Just days after being taken advantage of by deceitful online scammers, a Wagga family's puppy dream has been reignited by a generous local resident. Lorraine Lyons was left heartbroken last week when she realised the Australian Shepherd she'd bought online for $1800 didn't actually exist. The puppy was meant to be a gift for her granddaughter Nyekya Charles, 12, who lives with cerebral palsy and has major spinal surgery lined up for next month. IN OTHER NEWS: Upon reading the family's plight, a local resident, who asked to be kept anonymous, was inspired to donate the full amount of money lost to the family. "When I saw the headline and read the story in the paper, it just really hit me and I wanted to help in any way that I could," he said. "I'm an animal lover and I saw this as an opportunity to try and make sure Nyekya gets a puppy at some stage." The generous resident said he was particularly proud of Mrs Lyons' bravery in coming forward with her story to warn others who might fall into the same trap. He was also disheartened that people would take advantage of others through such a deceptive scam. Mrs Lyons was left speechless when initially told of the donation. "It's something that you don't get quite often where people will come forward and be so kindhearted," she said. The money will either be used to buy Nyekya a puppy or help fund her upcoming surgery in Sydney - but Mrs Lyons admitted the puppy will probably take precedent. "We'll just have to be put on the right track of where to look ... we would love nothing more than to have a companion for Nyekya," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/0e2b9dd2-412b-4518-821a-ce220a0ada63.jpg/r0_135_4032_2413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg