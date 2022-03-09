coronavirus,

Just under 500 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) today, as new cases of the virus continue to grow across the region - and the state more broadly. On Wednesday NSW Health reported 493 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, made up of 398 positive rapid antigen tests and 95 positive PCR tests. Today's count is a slight increase compared to yesterday's local tally of 453 new cases. This was a sharp rise on Monday's new cases, with just 251 announced for the region on that day. As of yesterday there were almost 1500 active cases of COVID within the Wagga local government area, accounting for almost one third of active cases across the MLHD based on PCR results alone. The number of local active cases is likely higher when accounting for the results of rapid antigen tests, which continue to account for the majority of each day's new cases within the district. Sixteen people are in Riverina hospitals with the virus as of Monday, however none of those patients are currently in the intensive care unit. IN OTHER NEWS: Across the state 13,179 new COVID cases and nine deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. There are 1,038 patients with the virus in NSW hospitals, with 39 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1070 patients were being cared for with 43 in ICU. Yesterday NSW recorded its highest daily amount of COVID cases since January, with 13,018 new cases -this figure rising again today. The last time the state recorded more than 13,000 cases prior to this was on January 31. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

