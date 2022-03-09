news, local-news,

This story has been updated as of 1.00pm. INVESTIGATIONS are ongoing to determine the cause of a collision on Korringal Road on Tuesday evening. Emergency services responded to the incident at around 9pm on Tuesday following reports that a sedan had collided with a motorcycle. NSW Police say that a male, 23, was thrown off his bike upon impact and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital with a broken leg. IN OTHER NEWS: The man, 70, driving the sedan did not sustain any physical injures and was subject to mandatory testing. Officers attached to Riverina Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident or passing motorists with dashcam vision have been urged to call contact Wagga police. Nearby residents took to social media to thank two civilians who began directing traffic on Kooringal Road in aid of emergency services. Anyone with information about or dashcam footage of this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

