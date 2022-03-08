Nic's Hero back on track

sport, local-sport,

Nic's Hero relished a drop in class to bounce back to winning ways. After finishing 13th behind stablemate Another One in the Country Championships Qualifier, Wagga trainer Gary Colvin was relieved to see the four-year-old charge home to secure a narrow victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Colvin had been left puzzled by his most recent performances, but was pleased with how Nic Hero's responded to score his first win since August. "He's been a bit disappointing as I thought he would go a lot better in the Championships as the horse has a lot more ability than that," Colvin said. "His race in Sydney in the Highway, even though he did finish well back, I didn't think it was a bad run and he was starting to get home. "He's probably more of a 1400-metre horse and it's only 1216 today but it was good to see him get back to form as I was scratching my head after his run in the Championships. "It was good to see him come back." Nic's Hero ($7.50) waited until the final stride but apprentice jockey Hannah Williams had him arriving just in time to down Smuggler's Run ($4.20) by the barest of margins. Colvin also confirmed Another One will have a trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on March 17 before heading to the $500,000 Country Championships Final at Randwick on April 2. "I couldn't be happier with him and he's ticking over really nice," he said. "He'll trial and then go straight into the big one. He's an athletic horse who doesn't carry any excess weight." READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/2d9bfcbe-eb99-40fa-ab78-5b408f4ac749.jpg/r0_201_3960_2438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg