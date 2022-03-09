news, local-news,

MULTIFACETED ARTIST Layla Bacayo has been recognised by Community Colleges Australia (CCA) for her advocacy within the arts sector for those with a disability. Ms Bacayo has been a student at the Riverina Community Collège's The Art Factory since it opened in 2016 and has used her residency to highlight the skills and creativity among diverse individuals. The Art Factory's staff nominated Ms Bacayo for the prestigious CCA 'student of the year' for her "fierce" and continual advocacy. IN OTHER NEWS: Competing against hundreds of individuals across NSW, she was shortlisted as one of eight finalists - a rare achievement for a student from a non-accredited class. While she fell short of the top honour, CCA was so impressed with her resume that they awarded her with their inaugural achievement award. "I feel fantastic, it feels good," Ms Bacayo said. "[People with a disability] need to have a voice and to know if they want to speak up, they can speak up." In June last year, Ms Bacayo was invited to Canberra to speak about the importance of inclusivity with the arts sector at the Museum and Gallery National Conference. She also found her foot in the door at many local events including her own exhibition at Wagga's Curious Rabbit in collaboration with local artists Sarah McEwan and Veronica Watson. The Art Factory manager Leanne Dyer said Layla has never let her disability limit her in any way and that she takes up all the opportunities that are forwarded to her. "She will always say 'I can do it', and 'just because I have a disability doesn't mean I can't'," Ms Dyer said. "Layla's practice is very professional, and so she's always striving ahead, she's always looking towards the future, and I think that has become a part of her excellence in art." The Art Factory provides Ms Bacayo and people that are neurodiverse a space to practice art and use utilise it as a tool to communicate their view of the world. The artists sell their art via the Factory's website and take 50 per cent of the profit - the other half goes towards the cost of art supplies.

