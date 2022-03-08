news, local-news,

ORGANISERS of The Squeeze music festival have postponed this year's inaugural tour including plans to play at Wagga's Conolly Park. Wagga had been selected in 2021 as one of four regional centres to host ARIA award-winning Lime Cordiale's The Squeeze music festival on April 23. In a statement released on Tuesday morning, organisers announced that due to the uncertainty around large scale outdoor events, plans to go ahead next month had been squashed. The statement went on to say that The Squeeze will seek to reinstitute their plans in 2023 and has reassured ticket holders that "this isn't goodbye, it's a seeya later". Wagga City Council Community Director Janice Summerhayes said that the decision was made by Chugg Music, the organisation behind the event, due to concerns surrounding pre purchase ticket sales. "Council staff has been in continual contact with the festival organisers in the planning and promotion of this festival," she said. "The decision was made recently by the event organiser Chugg Music, based on the uncertainties that have become apparent with the delivery of large scale events of this kind, for example consumer confidence to pre purchase tickets." IN OTHER NEWS: Chugg Music representative and local man Tim McMullen said that he understands the disappointment many in Wagga must be feeling. "I'm really disappointed for the people who got on, bought tickets and supported the event," he said. "Looking at the ticket sales, Wagga was actually one of the strongest cities that had embraced this event." Mr McMullen said that the festival is looking to rebook Wagga around March 2023, and while the festival lineup may not be the same, the quality will be just as strong. Ms Summerhayes said that while the news is disappointing, the council will continue work with Chugg Music to ensure to that event goes ahead next year. "While Council is disappointed that The Squeeze 2022 has been postponed we are working with the festival organisers on bringing the Wagga Wagga leg of the national tour to our city in the first half of 2023," she said. "Council shares the disappointment of ticketholders who have purchased tickets to the Wagga Wagga leg of this national tour and thank them for supporting the return of live music to our city." Chugg Music have advised that refunds will be available from point of purchase.

