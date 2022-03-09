news, local-news,

A big thank you to the Wagga Boat Club for providing the venue for this month's Residents and Ratepayers Association meeting. Lake Albert was a great backdrop for guest speaker Cr Georgie Davies to give her insights into her role on council. Both she and last month's speaker, Cr Tim Koschel, raised interesting ideas and confidently fielded questions that ranged well outside the old roads, rates and rubbish themes (although, it's true, our shocking roads did get a brief mention). The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association is just kicking off but it is heading in the right direction. Among other things, it is providing a forum for locals and elected councillors to look at the ins and outs of local government and, importantly, the chance to debate "what's good for Wagga". That is something we all want a say in. Russell Breed's letter to the editor in The Daily Advertiser on Thursday, March 3 states that he doesn't usually buy Tuesday's paper but he did last Tuesday and in there he read a couple of "lefty letters to the editor", whinging about the current government. These comments surprised me, as one of the letters were mine. I was most surprised as I don't consider myself a "lefty," rather I see myself as a Coalition supporter who is concerned some decisions have moved too far to the right. But then, I don't think just "lefties" complain about the current government, even the apolitical head of ASIO has been complaining about their conduct. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Wagga's prayers for peace resonate deeply LETTERS: The high price of being led by ego-driven leaders LETTERS: There are huge winners here, including arms dealers There has been a lot of media coverage recently around preselection battles, including the seat of Farrer held by Sussan Ley. While I acknowledge in some areas this is a factional issue, I do not believe that is the case in Farrer. In our region there is ongoing dissatisfaction with the performance of our MP and her representation on our behalf, in particular relating to water policy and the Murray-Darling Basin Plan. Before the last election Ms Ley told us she "wakes up every morning thinking about water". Unfortunately, it seems that is where it ends. A concerted campaign was undertaken prior to that election, but Ms Ley was able to retain the seat with strong support from her base in Albury, where there does not appear to be an understanding of the environmental damage being caused downstream by excessive flows out of Hume Dam. It should be noted that there were significant swings against Ms Ley in many rural parts of the electorate. No one can deny that water policy and the Murray-Darling Basin Plan is a difficult issue for the Coalition government, which has to keep voters in SA happy, while at the same time promoting environmental credentials in key marginal city seats. As such, it has ploughed ahead with the basin plan despite its many shortcomings, with the only shining light for many communities being a commitment there will be no more water buybacks. Not surprisingly, farmers want more than this, and they have been frustrated that Ms Ley has not advocated more actively on their behalf. It is not a factional issue in the seat of Farrer, it is a representational issue which has resulted in the pre-selection challenge in the electorate.

