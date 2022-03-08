news, local-news,

Last Thursday evening at the Victory Memorial Gardens, a large group of people from Wagga Wagga and the region came together to express solidarity with the suffering people of Ukraine and to pray for peace. The unprovoked terror unleased on Ukraine by a major military force has alarmed the world: the images in the media are distressing. We feel helpless but the prayer vigil was a positive; it touched the courage and remarkable Ukrainian spirit. Relatives of the Saboisky family living in the south-west of Ukraine, Yulana and Roman Myroniv, viewed some of the footage of the service and said of the occasion in an overnight email: "It is nice so many people came to support us. It was so poignant; we do not lose hope. We accept refugees from east and central, prepare aid, weave camouflage nets. People of Ukraine are united as never before in 30 years. The worse thing is that children die under Putin`s bombs. Many towns and villages destroyed. Planes bomb civilians." Lovely local Ukrainian families gravely concerned for relatives in Kyiv and their country also expressed gratitude for the heartfelt out-pouring of support the people of Wagga Wagga have shown the people of Ukraine. Our refugee committee would like to express sincere thanks to all who attended and participated. Considering the very short notice and quick organisation of the event it was indeed gratifying that about 200 people turned up. However, community events don't happen without support. We are particularly grateful to the following for assistance and participation: Federal, state and council leaders Michael McCormack, Joe McGirr and Dallas Tout who shared thoughts. We thank Janice Summerhayes and staff of Wagga Wagga City Council for organising the venue, sound, lights and practical support. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: The high price of being led by ego-driven leaders LETTERS: There are huge winners here, including arms dealers LETTERS: It's crucial that we defend the rights of individuals We thank and are indebted to the media, Prime, WIN and The Daily Advertiser, for assisting us to advertise at short notice the event and then reporting on the occasion. We thank Bishop Mark Edwards, Catholic Diocese of Wagga Wagga, for his strong and reflective message of peace. We are grateful to Belinda Crain, CEO Wagga Multicultural Council, for generous and amazing support. We thank readers of prayers: Venerable Grant Bell, Rector St John`s Anglican Church; Alison Reid, Chair of the Multicultural Council Board; Gabrielle Robertson, Amnesty International; Ron Lawler, Initiatives for Change International; and Dr Ata ur Rehman, Muslim Community for sharing thoughts of Peace. We also thank members of other faith communities present in the gathering who in their own traditions and hearts joined in the spirit of praying for peace. We express special gratitude to Larissa Burak from Ukraine. Larissa shared her anguished feelings, played the beautiful traditional instrument of Ukraine, the Bandura, and sang. The evening concluded with her playing and singing the Ukrainian national anthem. Peace is the responsibility of us all. It begins in our own hearts and relationships. Let us keep praying for peace for Ukraine and other situations and nations torn apart by injustices, divisions and violence.

