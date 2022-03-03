news, local-news,

Before l begin, let me state that my mother was Russian and my father Ukrainian. My son is married to a Russian and nephew of a Ukrainian. Your editorial begins with how the attack on February 23 will go down in infamy, how Ukraine was desperate to join NATO, and ended by suggesting that the west could change its mind and shed some blood for their cause. Whilst l do not condone Putin's actions, l have followed both sides of the conflict and previous attempts of diplomacy. Russia, just like China, is ringed by the US and, in the case of Russia, NATO bases. Let's not forget how the US and the Soviet Union nearly had a nuclear conflict when the Soviets placed bases in Cuba many years ago. The Soviets saw sense and withdrew. I can also remember President Reagan saying "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall". The Soviets did so. They also cooperated with the US by allowing them to inspect their nuclear sites after the wall fell in the 1990s. Meanwhile, the US were subverting them in their own country. They have also spent the last eight years, after the US interfered in 2014 in Ukraine (hence an annexation of the Crimea) to halt bases encroaching onto their doorstep. The US has also, from its inception, tried to stop the construction of Nord Stream 2. With belligerence they have now succeeded. Why is it that March 19, 2003 - ie the attack on Iraq - does not go down in infamy when the world was lied to (including Australia, a supposed ally) regarding weapons of mass destruction and a country and region ruined and millions of people displaced. No UN there. The US acted unilaterally. Why no sanctions or world outrage? Or Yugoslavia when NATO and the US used clusterbombs and depleted uranium shells. Or Libya ... and we could go on. Finally, no NATO or EU for Ukraine because corruption is rife. At the time of writing, the US is supplying Ukraine approximately US$500 million worth of "defensive" weaponry. There are huge winners here. Guess who? Once again the US arms manufacturers, and no one should bleed for these parasites. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: It's crucial that we defend the rights of individuals LETTERS: Candidates need to explain their approach to security LETTERS: Truth and humour are on display in Pope's cartoons I don't usually buy Tuesday's Daily Advertiser but I bought it on Tuesday. I read a couple of lefty letters to the editor - same thing everyday, whinging about the current government. Then I looked over to the ramblings of Ray Goodlass ("Nation's shambolic defence policy exposed"). I don't usually read rubbish, but I did anyway. Then when I finished reading I thought we are blessed that the Greens will never be running this country. I will quote Ray's and the Greens' philosophy: "Peace and non-violence". So if another country were to invade our wonderful country, all residents will be issued a limp lettuce leaf to slap the invaders with? If people like Ray Goodlass don't like being an Australian, I'm sure his comrades in another country will accommodate him and others that share his way of thinking. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/dccafd35-a967-492a-a14f-5e06bb94af94.jpg/r0_242_4750_2926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg