Riverina were on the end of two comprehensive defeats to finish the junior representative program. Both the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) sides were no match for Illawarra South Coast at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. A 42-10 loss ended a promising campaign for the Andrew Johns side, who put themselves in a finals position with two rounds to play. However they failed to win either of their last two games to finish two wins from the campaign. Riverina's Laurie Daley Cup side finished their campaign winless after a 36-12 loss on Saturday. They did manage to score two of the last three tries and coach Ben Mott was pleased to see them fight right to the finish. "I think the scoreboard and where we were on the ladder told," Mott said. "There was a bit of heartache there as they've tried hard all year. They were good and I couldn't be more proud of them as we didn't have the easiest of years but we just have to get to that level."

