Second half fade out costly for Riverina

Riverina failed to make the most of a dominant first half to finish their Country Championships campaign winless. The Bulls dominated field position and field possession at a wet Laurie Daley Oval but couldn't maintain the pace up against Illawarra South Coast on Saturday. Natasha Clemson scored twice in the first half to lead 8-0 before the game was turned on its head. Instead it was the Dragons who dominated the second half, crossing for three tries for a 16-8 victory. Coach Andrew Hinchcliffe the side couldn't back up a promising start. "It was a game of two halves," Hinchcliffe said. "We didn't complete too bad in the first half and were in a good position but unfortunately the opposition completed really well in the second half and we didn't." After winning through to last year's grand final, Riverina suffered two defeats in this year's campaign. However they weren't far away in either game "The group is really disappointed," Hinchcliffe said. "The effort within the group and the feel in the group is great so they are really disappointed but there will always be another opportunity next year." READ MORE However despite not getting the results they were after Hinchcliffe believes there were plenty of positives to take. Especially the performance of Milly Lucas after she started at hooker on Saturday after playmakers Sophie Gaynor and Tarnayar Hinch both coming out late in the week. "It was her debut playing with the big girls, she's only 17 and played a full game at hooker," Hinchcliffe said. "I thought she was probably one of our better players and she didn't look out of place."

