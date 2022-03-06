sport, local-sport,

Wagga City are through to their third grand final in four seasons after wet weather wreaked havoc on Saturday. Courtesy of finishing on top of the ladder, the Cats went straight through to the decider after only bowling 30 overs at McPherson Oval. South Wagga fired early as Brayden Ambler took to the Cats attack. He made 52 before being bowled by Louis Grigg. Blake Harper was unbeaten on 32 with South Wagga at 3-138 when the rain came and play never restarted. While it wasn't the way he wanted to go through to the grand final, Cats captain Josh Thompson is pleased to have booked their place. Especially after missing out last year with a dramatic preliminary final loss to Kooringal Colts. "Finishing on top certainly has its advantages and now we have two weeks to prepare," Thompson said. "I think we will be playing them again as they're a really strong side. "I think it will take something really special from RSL to beat them next week." READ MORE Regardless of who they play in the grand final on March 19, Thompson is looking to put in a better display with the ball. He thought their approach was shown up early. "Braydo just lives and dies by the sword and he just went hard from ball one," Thompson said. "There were a few that missed our hands by a metre or so so he probably could have given us a chance but he batted unbelievably well. "He didn't really misshit anything and anything he hit hard or in the air was just hit too hard for our fielders to get there. "When we are up against them again it might just take one of them to go to hand and it changes the game a little earlier but I think our bowlers definitely need a tune up. "I don't think we bowled very well to them early, we just bowled to areas where he could free his hands up and he didn't have to defend too much so that will definitely be something we will be looking at going into the grand final whether it is them or RSL." Wagga City got the better of South Wagga in the 2020 grand final. Thompson believes being back in the grand final is a great reward for the steps the side has taken this season. "You work hard all year to give yourself an opportunity to get into the grand final so it's definitely really good and from a club perspective we had three grades go through this week," he said. "We're excited and now we've got two weeks to prep for it. "The boys are keen as and just can't wait to get into it to be honest." South Wagga have one last chance to qualify for the grand final when they face Wagga RSL on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/d39f887b-c45e-402f-a51d-63823d90e482.jpg/r0_500_2953_2168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg