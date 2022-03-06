sport, local-sport,

RIVERINA Tri Series pacesetter Jesse Featonby believes Wagga's Annabel White has the talent to perform at the elite level after the pair notched up wins at Sunday's The Rock Triathlon. The duo repeated their dominance in the opening round of the series at Ganmain three weeks ago, despite Featonby having to contend with mechanical issues on the 20km bike leg. Featonby, who went through last year's series unbeaten, led fellow Albury competitor Damian Gillard by 47 seconds after the opening 2km run leg, but was forced to play catch up after spending valuable time fixing his bike. He still rallied to win in a time of 59:27 ahead of Gillard (59:56), with Canberra's Jeremy Kimpton (1:01.29) rounding out the podium. After finishing second overall behind Featonby at Ganmain, White (1:02.05) was fourth across the finish line, over five minutes ahead of nearest female, Gillard's teenage daughter Laura (1:07.19). White has foregone a chance to compete at the World University Cross Country Games and will race in the entire Riverina Tri Series. "She's definitely a talent. It will be interesting to see if she can use these results and to take it to a national or even international level. It's pretty cool to see," Featonby said. "She mentioned she's got Brad and Radke Kahlefeldt as mentors and it will be good for her to learn off them." Featonby has grown accustomed to all-the-way wins in the Riverina series, but his bike problems presented him with a bigger test. OTHER NEWS "My wheel was rubbing on my brake, and I had to pull over for about a minute. A pack of guys went flying past me so I had to chase them down, it was frustrating but it's part of the sport," he said. "I usually don't do a bike warmup, but I did this time and everything was OK. I started the race and despite pushing hard I wasn't going fast at all, so I knew something was wrong. If I didn't fix it, it would have shredded the tyre and that would have been the end of my race. "It was definitely a good challenge, it was all good in the end." The third and penultimate round of the series will be held at Holbrook this Sunday, with the final leg at West Wyalong on Saturday, March 19.

