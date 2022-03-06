sport, local-sport,

MANGOPLAH-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes are building a reputation as the AFL Southern NSW Women's crunch time queens after securing a second consecutive last gap win against Narrandera on Friday night. After defeating Coolamon by a point the previous week with the only goal of the game in the final minute, the Goannas again left it right to the death in a 3.5 (23) to 3.2 (20) win over the Eagles. A set shot goal from Ivy Winter with seconds remaining handed MCUE all four points. They still have an outside chance of securing top spot in Pool B by remaining two points behind Collingullie-Glenfield Park before this Friday's last round. "I think we're borderline giving our coach a heart attack each week with these last minute wins," Goannas player Mikaela Cole said. "We certainly wanted to remain in second spot and not drop, so we could play a lower team in the other pool (in finals)." Cole believes having to dig deep to win two straight games should hold them in good stead for finals in the team's maiden season. "Definitely, you have to really push until the end in games like that," she said. "Probably using our voices more is something we can improve that the girls aren't used to, especially the younger ones. "Accuracy would also help, it would be great if we could convert shots into more goals." Meanwhile, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong locked up top spot in Pool A with a gritty 2.9 (21) to 1.7 (13) win over third-placed East Wagga Kooringal in the game of the round at Gumly Oval. The Lions have blown most teams of the park this year, highlighted by their percentage of over 725, but coach Luke Walsh was pleased to emerge from a grinding hitout against another top side. "It just confirms we're on the right track, and we know going into finals we can match it with these teams," he said. "They're a different beast to home and away games but it gives us confidence that if we prepare the best we can, we can give it our best shot. OTHER NEWS "It was a real defensive battle really. It wasn't the prettiest football but it was high intensity, which is what often happens when you get two top teams. "It was good for our players to experience that pressure. East Wagga Kooringal brought the heat and it was good for us to have to deal with that and dig out a win. "It helps to have a defensive hit out and know we can grind out a win when we have trouble scoring ourselves." In other matches North Wagga trounced Charles Sturt University by 94 points in the grand final rematch, while Turvey Park secured their second win of the year over Coolamon 5.2 (32) to 1.2 (8). POOL A GANMAIN-GRONG GRONG-MATONG 1.3 1.5 1.7 2.9 (21) d EAST WAGGA KOORINGAL 0.2 0.5 1.5 1.7 (13) Goals: (GGGM) Lucy Anderson 2, (EWK) Holly Conroy Best: (GGGM) Lucy Anderson, Prue Walsh, Brooke Walsh, Phoebe Quinn, Alice Kenny, Courtney Menzies; (EWK) Kate Opolski, Isobel Cowell, Nicole Keir, Kyra Jackson, Anneka Piercy, Sophie Crouch NORTH WAGGA 1.0 4.1 9.3 16.6 (102) d CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.2 (8) Goals: (North Wagga) Not submitted; (CSU) Not submitted. Best: (North Wagga) Not submitted; (CSU) Not submitted. GRIFFITH 4.7 (31) d BROOKDALE 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 (2) Goals: (Griffith) not submitted; (Brookdale) Not submitted Best: (Griffith) Jenna Richards, Lauren Marshall, Abbey Brill, Haylee Bellato; (Brookdale) Not submitted POOL B COLLINGULLIE-GLENFIELD PARK 12.5 (77) d MARRAR 0.0 (0) Goals: (CGP) Toby Stone 3, Emily Newton 2, Julie Plum 2, Caitlin Reid, Tayla Harmer, Kate Hardis; Best: (CGP) Courtney Hagedoorn, Bonny McKean, Toby Stone, Caitlin Reid, Emily Newton, Emmah Guastella; (Marrar) Mikayla Boots, Madeline Lawler, Amy Whyte, Daisee Pless, Bella Hofert, Isabelle Cunningham TURVEY PARK 0.0 3.0 4.2 5.2 (32) d COOLAMON 1.2 (8) Goals: (Turvey Park) Lily Chisholm 2, Maisy Condon, Bec Van Zeyl, Kayla Dacey; (Coolamon) Carlie McGrath Best: (Turvey Park) Cleo Buttifant, Bec Van Zeyl, Anna Glennon, Makaidde Smith, Chelsea Sutton, Jessica Wendt; (Coolamon) Brianna Hanrahan, Carlie Mcgrath, Ava Papworth, Summer Buchegger, Danielle Smith, Kenzie Bradley MANGOPLAH-COOKARDINIA UNITED-EASTLAKES 3.5 (23) d NARRANDERA 3.2 (20) Goals: (MCUE) Chayse Holland, Ivy Winter, Ash Reynoldson; (Narrandera) Not submitted Best: (MCUE) Ash Reynoldson, Rosalind O'Reilly, Chayse Holland, Rachel Mullane, Mikaela Cole, Ivy Winter; (Narrandera) Not submitted

