LOCAL and touring performers are rigged up to rock the boat club during this year's Flow Festival. Organisers are eager to turn up the volume after a two-year hiatus and hope the community's overwhelming support of local events following COVID serves them well on Saturday. Assisting organiser and Wagga Boat Club commodore Mick Henderson is thrilled to see the festival return and remarked that success in 2022 could signify the beginnings of an annual event. In other news "[The festival's] been long-awaited," he said. "We've postponed it twice, and look, we've been really looking forward to it, and hopefully it'll be a real big success tomorrow," he said. Festival organiser and leading man of 'The Convicts', Daryl Day, knows all too well the hand COVID-19 has dealt the live music industry over the past two years. He is ecstatic to once again book in dates without fear of cancellations. "We're off our heads, busy as busy," he said. "This is our opportunity to shine the local talents here, put on a proper big show with real production, and bring in someone from the cities and professionals as well." The region's social calendar is shaping up well in 2022, with Wagga's Food and Wine Festival and TumbaFest drawing huge crowds during the past two weeks. Mr Henderson is hopeful the community will continue to indulge in the growing number of local events and let their hair down at this year's Flow Festival. "It's good to see that there are so many events happening and that people are getting behind them," he said. "[The festival] is for the community and is something that we can give back to the community after being locked down for 18 months." Sponsored by the Wagga Boat Club and Dayshift Productions, the festival's itinerary boasts a stacked lineup of rock and tribute bands, as well as an alley of local food trucks. Tickets are on sale via EventBrite, and the gates are open from midday today with an array of food trucks catering the event. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

