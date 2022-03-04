newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A religious group could have its approval to build a church meeting hall at Lake Albert rescinded and voted on again next week after a councillor failed to declare a conflict of interest. Last month, Wagga councillors approved an application by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for a $250,000 meeting hall at 53 Gregadoo Road, despite more than 20 objections from nearby residents. Wagga City Council's agenda for its council meeting on Monday evening contains a motion to rescind the development's approval. Mayor Dallas Tout said the motion was related to a conflict of interest and if it was carried, councillors would again consider whether or not to approve the development. "Subsequent to the meeting, Councillor [Rod] Kendall became aware of a conflict and that has been discussed among councillors and the general manager about the best way to move forward," Cr Tout said. In previous meetings, Cr Kendall had flagged a potential conflict of interest in the application before telling councillors he could remain in the chamber. "When the item was considered at council, I was under the absolute opinion and impression that I had no conflict of interest," Cr Kendall said yesterday. "Consequently to that, I have been made aware that there was indeed a conflict of interest because of land ownership and because of the person who was the applicant, so that has resulted in my recognition of the fact that I had a significant and non-pecuniary interest at the time. "In discussion with the general manager [Peter Thompson], I agreed that the best course of action would be to rescind the decision and allow council to re-decide that item without my presence," Cr Kendall said. If the approval is rescinded, councillors will be asked to consider a development application that is almost identical to the one that was previously approved. "Essentially the report [on the development application] is one and the same, it's back to a blank sheet for reconsideration and re-voting," Cr Tout said. Gregadoo Road residents who attended last month's council meeting to speak against the development could also be given a second chance to express their concerns directly to councillors. Cr Kendall said he was still seeking advice as to whether he would also have to leave the council chamber during debate on the motion to rescind the development approval. "Conflicts of interest are things that should be taken really seriously. From time-to-time people make mistakes and in this case I made a mistake ... I will be much more diligent in the future," Cr Kendall said. The hall and 13-vehicle car park, to be disguised as a house, was for quiet reflection and prayer twice a week. Many Gregadoo Road residents had argued the hall would be out of character and disruptive due to 50 church members arriving by vehicle for 6am meetings. The Plymouth Brethren's trustee did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

