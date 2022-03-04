coronavirus,

COVID-19 case numbers have dropped below 400 across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), NSW Health reports. The MLHD has recorded a total of 339 new cases in the past 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, with 10 patients hospitalised and 2 in intensive care with the virus. Of the new infections, 80 were detected through PCR testing, and 259 were self-reported following a positive rapid antigen test result. In other news The MLHD has broken down the current active cases by local government area, excluding self-reported rapid antigen tests: NSW Health recorded 9466 new cases across the state and two deaths within the same reporting period. There are currently 100,817 active cases across NSW. Hospitalisation rates continue a downward spiral with 1,000 patients in hospital and 42 in ICU, 18 of whom require ventilation. Yesterday, there was 1,035 hospitalised patients being cared for with 43 in ICU. Of the new cases, 6050 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3416 came from PCR testing. There has now been a total of 413,297 positive RATs recorded since reporting began on January 13. The total number of cases detected by PCR tests in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 938,224. While 94.4 per cent of those aged over 16 in NSW are now double vaccinated, 55.1 per cent have received a booster. 95.8 per cent of the same group have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 79 per cent of those aged 12 -15 are double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had one dose of a vaccine - as statistic remained unchanged for more then a week. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 47.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. Masks are still required on public transport, in public hospitals and private health facilities, airports, residential care homes and on domestic flights over NSW. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

