news, local-news,

FED-UP residents have been putting out their own makeshift signs to warn motorists of upcoming mobile speed cameras. The signs warning residents of parked mobile speed cameras are attempts at supplementing the original official signs that would be placed on the side of the road. On Tuesday evening an Ashmont resident had pinned a speed camera warning sign onto a recycling bin about 100 metres from a mobile speed camera which had been set up on Fernleigh Road. While some residents are praising those behind the makeshift signs which aim to prevent speeding motorists from fronting fines, some have said speeders shouldn't get a warning. "I don't understand why people are mad by there being no signs for camera cars, if you just stick to the speed limit you won't be fined, simple as that," Wagga resident Melinda Thiele said. IN OTHER NEWS: The scrap on road sign mobile speed camera warning signs has seen thousands of dollars in fines issued each month to Wagga residents. The latest Revenue NSW figures show mobile speed camera fines for Wagga during January alone totalled $99,173 across 534 infringements for exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometres per hour or less. Riverina Highway Patrol Inspector Darren Moulds said the implementation of the warning signs to the top of speed camera mobile units which came into play in February of this year defeats the purpose of having a road-side warning sign. Displaying the makeshift signs, however, does not warrant a penalty. "We don't condone them, but at the same time it's not something we would necessarily be going out of our way to target," Inspector Moulds said. Inspector Moulds said the signs are not something police would issue a fine for. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/e515a751-d1b5-4643-9818-baa0a0c5a7dd_rotated_270.jpg/r361_1841_3024_3346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg