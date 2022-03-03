news, local-news,

Wagga drivers were hit with mobile speed camera fines totalling more than $99,000 in January, but new warning signs could soon lead to fewer infringements. The latest Revenue NSW figures showed mobile speed camera fines for Wagga during January totalled $99,173 across 534 infringements for exceeding the speed limit by 10 kilometres per hour or less. December saw a total of $93,118 in fines across 643 infringements for the same offence, which is the lowest level of offending recorded by mobile speed cameras. Wagga-based Nationals MLC Wes Fang said the new figures did not cover a period in February when mobile speed cameras vehicles in Wagga started to display warning signs on their rooftops. "The signs, for occupational health and safety reasons, have to be raised by a mechanical arm and that means the car has to be taken off the road for a retrofit," Mr Fang said. "For January, they would not have had the signs on there, which is probably why we have seen such a high figure for Wagga. "That reinforces to me that we do need some form of warning sign as it is clear that while the fines have gone up, I don't believe there has been a requisite increase in road safety." Mr Fang said his experience of the rooftop signs suggested they could not be seen from a long distance. "I have been assured by the Deputy Premier's office that the numbers should drop because if you are within 10 kilometres of the speed limit, once you see the sign you should have enough opportunity to slow down," he said. Docker Street's south and northbound lanes accounted for more than 49 per cent of the total number of infringements issued during January. Wagga driving instructor Glen Gaudron said the city had a "ridiculous" number of different speed zones and he had started using a GPS system to make sure his learner drivers were following the correct limit. "Docker Street is an arterial road, it shouldn't be 50 kilometres per hour," he said. Transport for NSW acting deputy secretary for safety, environment and regulation, Peter Dunphy, said there is no such thing as safe speeding as going five kilometres per hour over in a 60km/h zone doubles the risk of having a crash. "To help people make safe choices on the road, we're installing an additional 1,000 permanent signs across the state to increase community awareness of the use of mobile speed cameras," he said. "They will also provide a 24/7 reminder to drivers they could be detected anywhere, anytime. "Additionally, about 75 per cent of mobile speed camera vehicles are now operating across NSW with rooftop signs. The roll out of rooftop signage on mobile speed camera vehicles is on track to be completed by the end of March." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

