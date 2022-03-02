news, local-news,

The NSW Greens recently announced plans for a bill that would give 16 and 17-year-olds the vote, but some Wagga teens aren't so sure they want it. Greens MP Abigail Boyd announced the Electoral Amendment (Voting Age) Bill 2022, which would "permit, but not oblige" 16 and 17 year olds to vote in NSW elections, and let people over 14 years old enrol to vote in preparation. Wagga Christian College students Anna Irish and Hannah Taylor said that they wouldn't want the opportunity to vote just yet. N OTHER NEWS: "I don't think so," said Miss Taylor, 17. "I don't know enough about it to vote properly." "I know for me personally, any earlier than 18, I'm just kicking off with school and getting into my HSC. To have the thought of having to vote would just feel like way too much," said Miss Irish, also 17. Wagga student Chelsea Burgess Hannon takes part in the NSW Youth Parliament, and she said that giving young people the vote would be "positive for our democracy" as some teens have as much political knowledge as adults. "There's a lot of adults out there as well who may lack education in the voting process as well. I think we could bridge this with more education on the voting process in schools and to the public generally," she said. Riverina Greens coordinator Marjory Tomlinson said that lowering the voting age makes sense for a generation much better equipped to deal with the responsibility than ones gone by. "As a retired teacher of English and Communications to students of this age, I can say this generation is different to previous generations because the curriculum trains them in critical thinking skills and they are politically aware," she said. Ms Tomlinson said that this cohort is much better prepared to voice opinions and think for themselves. "I taught students of this age for many years and I was very impressed by their maturity. Once they get to year 10, the reality hits them and they grow up very quickly." "Young people of this age, they can drive a car, they can have sex, they can be convicted as adults of criminal charges and I think they should have the right to vote if they choose to," she said.

