FOOTPATH upgrades are the next step forward in making Wagga a more accessible city according to residents. Sunflower House manager Mark Horton, who relies predominantly on a wheelchair due to suffering from Multiple sclerosis, knows all too well about the issues combating accessibility. "I've been in lots of different communities over the years and Wagga is one of the better places for accessibility, having said that there are still lots of things that need to be done," he said. "Footpaths are a big [issue] and we need more disabled parking." Better access to cafes, restaurants and main streets are all things that would make life a lot easier on those with wheelchairs and walkers. "For me, it's just that simple access," Mr Horton said. "A lot of people in wheelchairs or with walkers are still restricted by access to a lot of cafes and restaurants in the main street." And a lack of disabled parking in convenient locations is also a hassle. "There could also be more disabled parks and in logical spots," Mr Horton said. Mr Horton said he would also like to see more footpaths in Wagga suburbs. "I live in Glenfield Park and half the streets here have no footpaths whatsoever," he said. "If I take my dog for a walk I take my electric wheelchair and we are limited with where we can go. "It only has to be a lift of say five inches and if you're in a wheelchair you can't get up unless you have someone to give you a hand and that's embarrassing as well."

