Wagga RSL are determined not to let teams off the hook as they warmed up for their finals clash with Lake Albert with a win over Lake Albert. With Kooringal Colts losing on Saturday, the two teams will play each other two weeks in the row. Coming off a five-run win, stand-in captain Rod Guy is hoping the Bulldogs can learn from their last two wins. "We had them 7-84 and they got away at the back end again," Guy said. "We sort of did the same against St Michaels the week before before (Nathan) Dohl and (Nathan) Corby got away on us again. "It's probably something we need to work on as when you have teams 7-fa you want to get those last two or three to get out of there as soon as you can." However he was pleased with how the team was able to defend their 9-156 after being sent in at Rawlings Park on Saturday. Charlie Cull top scored with 31 while Ethan Perry (29) was their only other batsman to make it to 20. Lake Albert then fell just short after Liam McCarthy made an unbeaten 34 as he and Joe Martin (11) put on 28 runs for the final wicket partnership.

