Brayden Ambler returned with a bang to ensure South Wagga head into a rematch with Wagga City after another big win. After missing last week's loss, which saw the Blues fall from top spot on the ladder for the first time this season, Ambler fired against St Michaels at Robertson Oval on Saturday. He made light work of the Saints' biggest total of the year - 9-203 - as he struck 14 boundaries and four sixes in his unbeaten 109. Coming off just 90 balls, Blues captain Luke Gerhard was impressed with the opener's display in the nine-wicket win. "Braydo batted very well," Gerhard said. "We didn't look like getting a bat and it's good to build a bit of momentum coming into finals and also for Braydo to find a bit of form at the right end of the year. "It will be good for his confidence and good for our team as well to show we can chase 200 plus with no dramas." It took South Wagga less than 31 overs to chase down the total with Alex Smeeth making 36 while Blake Harper was unbeaten on 49. Gerhard was also pleased to see plenty of their bowling options tasting success with Jake Hindmarsh, Jed Guthrie and Connor Willis all picking up two wickets. "It's good to get some overs into the guys who we are going to need to bowl coming into finals," he said. "Smeethy was a little bit tight in his hamstring so we gave him a rest and gave Jed some overs and he bowled really well." The loss also completed a winless season for St Michaels. READ MORE

