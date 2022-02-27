Thompson's century denies Colts finals

sport, local-sport,

Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson will come into the finals series in top touch as the Cats ended the campaign of Kooringal Colts. Thompson led from the front after being sent in, making 119 after coming to the crease in the second over at McPherson Oval on Saturday. He put on a 93-run partnership with Jon Nicoll (26) before combining with Aaron Maxwell (64 not out) for 124 more as Wagga City finished their 50 overs at 5-265. Thompson then took two wickets, including the crucial one of Hamish Starr, to finish the season as the competition's leading wicket taker. READ MORE Needing victory to be any chance of making the finals, Shaun Smith (68) and Starr (39) combined for a 74-run partnership before Thompson struck. Colts lost 3-1 to end their hopes of knocking off the ladder leaders. While he had an impact with both bat and ball, Thompson was more pleased with how the side were able to tune up for a clash with South Wagga next week with a place in the grand final on the line. "I think we've lost the toss pretty much every week and the other team has batted so we've had to chase down the runs so it was good to set a total going into finals," Thompson said. "We've had the best of both worlds leading into it. We've done a bit of everything and it was good to make a good score." After going winless in the first half of the season, Colts finished one win outside the finals after the 83-run loss. However there were plenty of positives to take from their back end of the season with 15-year-old Smith was a real standout performer in their final game. Smith led the resistance before being trapped leg before wicket. Thompson can't help but be impressed. "He's a pretty exciting young cricketer for them," he said. "At his age to bat three and come out and play cricket like that and he was the absolute rock for them. "I think a little bit of fitness got him in the end and he started to have a few rash shots, I suppose he felt like he had to get on with it. "When he was at the crease with Starry, and Starry started to hit the ball around there was definitely a moment when I thought they were in the game but having 260 on the board they really needed that special partnership to get the job done. "We knew we were one wicket away and could be a sneaky chance of running through them and fortunately things went our way. "It's a good all-round game leading into finals." Thompson and Ben Turner, who removed Smith, both picked up two wickets but it was Max Harper who kicked things off as he snared 3-38. Wagga City have won their last four matches against South Wagga.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/69b5c197-cd8b-4cd2-9b07-b9ced414ca36.jpg/r0_244_2953_1912_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg