63 photos from Tumbafest's big quarter-century bash as Tumbarumba celebrates 25 years of creekscape festival
Tumbafest 2022 was one to remember as thousands of people flooded the Snowy Valleys town for two days of music, markets and frivolity.
The annual event celebrated a quarter of a century on the Tumbarumba calendar with a huge number of local and national artists, massive range of tasty treats and markets opened up to the wider community
Jessica Mauboy was the highlight of Saturday's stage schedule, with the starlet and poncho-clad festival-goers alike literally singing in the rain.
In other news
More than 4000 people streamed through the gates on the Saturday alone, organisers said.
Take a look through our photo gallery:
