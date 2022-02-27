coronavirus,

Just over 200 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Riverina as the region settles into the new loosened restrictions. Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] has recorded 39 positive cases by PCR testing and another 194 through rapid antigen tests [RATs], NSW Health revealed on Sunday. The 233 new cases are tallied for the 24 hours to 4pm on Saturday, and were a slight drop on the number of new cases recorded yesterday. The new cases came during a day where another seven people across the state died from COVID and more than 6000 contracted the virus. IN OTHER NEWS: They included six men and one woman ranging in age from their 60s to one person aged over 100, NSW Health said. A new vaccine has become available in Australia, designed specifically for people who have not received any doses of existing vaccines. Evusheld has been granted approval for immunocompromised people and can also be used for those who currently can't get a vaccine due to a history of severe reactions. NSW's vaccination rate is holding steady, with 53.9 per cent of those aged 16 and over having received a COVID booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

