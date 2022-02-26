news, local-news,

POPULAR discount department store Cheap As Chips is set to open in Wagga next month, taking up residence beside Spotlight in the old Masters building. The retailer is the latest high-profile business to move into the prominent Hammond Avenue centre since it was taken over by HomeCo. Other tenants include PETstock, Anaconda, Road Tech Marine and Planet Fitness, while Spotlight relocated there last year. Cheap As Chips head of retail and property Shane Nelson said the Australian-owned chain is expanding after a bumper couple of years. "We're in that market where customers are now flocking to that medium price point," he said. "We're very different to the traditional discount variety store, we're a discount department store. "We offer a furniture range, gardens, pets, hardware, craft, stationery ... we feel that we can give the customer a one-stop experience." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Nelson said that one of the most satisfying things about opening a store in a regional community is providing jobs for locals. The new store will employ around 25 people, which will expand to 50 during peak times of the year. "We've actually been scoping out Wagga for the last five years," Mr Nelson said. "We are excited and look forward to providing some great bargains for the people of Wagga Wagga and the wider community." The Woolworths-backed Masters chain, created in a bid to compete with the phenomenal success of Bunnings, opened its Wagga store at the $23 million site in 2013. However, by 2016 it had closed, costing the city dozens of jobs. HomeCo purchased the site and has been slowly adding tenants, including its anchor tenant Spotlight which moved from the Homebase shopping centre in 2021. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/bdd08b09-3722-4c43-8061-0419d89c268b.jpg/r7_0_2945_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg