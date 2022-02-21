newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The developer behind the long-running plan to build over 100 homes atop the former site of an iconic Wagga oval said he is "bloody happy" to finally see the project undergoing major strides. Construction has officially begun on the very first homes on the old Weissel Oval and Leagues Club development after over a year of civil works. Local builder Glenn Maslin owns ten of the lots in the development and has begun laying down concrete flooring for some of the homes, which he hopes to have ready for people to move into within eight months. IN OTHER NEWS: Lead developer Chris Nash, the owner of Gurwood Pty Ltd, said it was a great feeling to see the project coming to shape at last. "I've been involved in the site for the last 16 years so I am bloody happy to be seeing a bit of stuff happening," Mr Nash said. Gurwood Pty Ltd is managing the construction of streets, drainage and other civil aspects for the subdivision and Mr Nash said these works have reached their second stage. "We're currently working on a new road named Summons Way and also some new concrete lanes which will be going behind the homes," he said. In a bid to create a more appealing streetscape and remain in line with the historic design of central Wagga, Mr Nash has designed the subdivision around a network of service lanes. "There has not been a new lane built in Wagga for probably the best part of 100 years," he said. "But it means the houses can be closer together and that the streetscape will not be dominated by garages." The subdivision will include a community garden and green walkways as well as pay tribute to its past as the heart of rugby league in the Riverina through streets named after Wagga Magpies legends. Mr Maslin said he was very excited to begin the work on the homes he is building on the subdivision, which he expects to prove very popular due to their "perfect location" in the middle of town. Work on the entire subdivision is expected to take potentially another eight years to complete. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/0ea90d05-42eb-4e34-9be5-9509a2ae72ad.jpg/r3_55_1022_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg