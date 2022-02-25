Soward guiding Pearson into round one

sport, local-sport, rachael-pearson, jamie-soward, st-george-illawarra, nrlw, nrl, dragons-nrlw, hay, riverina

St George Illawarra halfback Rachael Pearson is hoping a close bond with coach Jamie Soward will set the platform for a successful season in the Red V. The 28-year-old will make her NRLW debut in the crucial No.7 jumper in Sunday's first-round clash with the Titans in Newcastle. The match will mark the conclusion of a three-year journey that saw Pearson move from Hay to the Illawarra to pursue her rugby league dream. The halfback has worked closely with Soward throughout the pre-season, the 2010 NRL premiership winner instilling confidence in his protege. "Jamie's a very direct coach," Pearson said. "He'll tell you what he's thinking. "We're building a really good relationship, halfback to coach. As he says, I'm an extension of him on the field. "I've learnt a fair bit off him. He's peeled it all right back. Even my kicking technique, the drop of the ball, obviously he was a pretty good kicker. "He sees in me what he likes in a halfback, I'll try do what he says to the best of my ability." Pearson will partner five-eighth Taliah Fuimaono in the halves on Sunday, the pair looking to lead St George Illawarra to a first-up victory. The duo have playing styles that complement each other nicely, Pearson a ball-dominant, kicking halfback, while Fuimaono prefers to roam free and run with the ball. While they have lost Jess Sergis and Isabelle Kelly, there remains plenty of firepower in a backline led by Emma Tonegato. MORE SPORT NEWS While nothing can prepare you for NRLW intensity, Pearson is confident it won't take long for the backs to find their feet on Sunday. "I'm really excited to get some game time in with Fui," Pearson said. "We've been training together for the past seven weeks. I think we're a really good combination, but we won't know until game day when you've got that Titans pressure. "She's a great five-eighth and I think we'll complement each other quite well. "She's a really good runner of the ball, she's very loud, a good talker and communicator. Hopefully I can complement her with the kicking and a bit of organisation." A premiership-winning half, Soward makes no secret of the fact he's been on his halfback's case more than most members of his squad. "I've been pretty harsh on her in the off-season working closely with her in understanding what the team needs, how to direct the team and boss people around a little bit," Soward said. "It's something she can still continue to develop. You've always got to have a controller of the team. "I remember playing with Benny Hornby and he just directed us around and allowed me to go and play where I wanted to play. Rach is a very steady hand with a great kicking game. For years we've watched Ali Brigginshaw dominate teams off the back of her game management and [knowledge of] when to kick, how to kick. "Rach is very similar in the way she kicks the ball." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/b3072117-81b7-4b15-963d-cc31595f9775.jpg/r0_431_5568_3577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg