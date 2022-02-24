sport, local-sport, brooke walsh, ganmain, ganmain grong grong matong, netball, football, women's, north wagga, afl southern nsw

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's Brooke Walsh has won two A grade league best and fairests on the netball court but is proving just at home on the football field. Walsh and her Lions teammates have proven somewhat of a surprise packet so far in the AFL Southern NSW women's competition, sharing top spot on the ladder in Pool A with three wins from as many games. GGGM's record will go on the line at Ganmain Sportsground on Friday night, when they take on fellow undefeated team North Wagga. Walsh said she has been pleasantly surprised with how the Lions are performing in just their second season. "Even on last year, we have quite a fair few new faces in the team, it's still quite a different team and a handful of girls who hadn't really played much before either but everyone's picked it up really quickly again and we're getting better and better each week," Walsh said. "Everything we go over at training that week, I think everyone picks it up quite quickly, everyone's intent on learning so they practice hard and the wins have just been a bonus. "We're getting into the more challenging side of the season now, with a few stronger teams coming up but we'll see how we go." Walsh said the game against North Wagga is an opportunity to learn exactly where they sit in terms of the competition. "North Wagga have certainly been the benchmark of the competition and have been doing it for a few years now. We lost to them last year, it will be the first time that I get to play them, I was away for a wedding last year so I'm looking forward to playing them," she said. "We haven't really focused on playing North Wagga as such as a team, it's more just working on what we're doing as a team and trying to get another win. It would certainly be nice but we'll take it as it goes. We'll keep doing what we're doing, what we've been doing so far has been working and see how we go." MORE SPORT NEWS Walsh said as a GGGM local, and growing up around the club, she has relished the opportunity to have a crack at football. "I love it. We all love it. It's awesome," she said. "I think it's just the fact we get to go out to train and not be expected to know what we're doing. We just have a little go. The whole team's just been getting better and better every week. "It's lots of fun. I love the Friday night social aspect and the whole club gets around it so it's good fun. It makes a Friday night even better." The 29-year-old believes the club's culture, where they are renowned for their football success, has played a part in the women's game. "Absolutely. For sure. There's not many girls in our team that have played before last season. I think it is certainly the culture of the club," she said. "If you grow up around the area, we might have all played netball, but everyone would hang around and watch the first grade football. We've grown up amongst the club and watched plenty of footy in our time so it's good to have a little go, and it's nice that the club gets around us as well." Pool A 6.30pm: GGGM v North Wagga at Ganmain Sportsground 7pm: Brookdale v CSU at Crossroads Oval 7.30pm: Griffith v EWK at Exies Oval Pool B 6.30pm: Marrar v Turvey Park at Langtry Oval 6.30pm: MCUE v Coolamon at Mangoplah Sportsground 7.30pm: Narrandera v Collingullie-GP at Narrandera Sportsground Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

