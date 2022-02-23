Finally back on the greens for Bing Wallder Shield

They might be playing for the 2021 Bing Wallder Shield but after a long hiatus the competition is back. The best bowlers in Zone 8 will assemble at Wagga RSL Club this weekend looking to end the home side's dominance in the competition. Wagga have won the last three editions of the competition, and four of the last year, but the last was in 2018. Both the 2019 and 2020 editions were abandoned due to COVID-19 and this year there are plans to hold two events. The 2021 edition will be won on Sunday with September the home of the 2022 competition. Wagga and District Bowling Association president Martin Holmes is thrilled to be able to hold the event and hopes it can spark the return of competitive bowls. "They're super keen to get it going and we really need it to kick start the bowlers," "They've got that used to just going to their own club and not travelling that it's a bit hard to convince people to start travelling again. "Hopefully this is the one that kick starts everything." READ MORE Holmes admitted changes to the pennant season haven't helped get bowlers back into the swing of things. Changes from Bowls NSW to unify men and women mean the summer pennants season isn't being held. Instead there will be new competitions for the men and the women later this year before a new combined pennants season next February. Play in the Bing Wallder Shield gets under way at 8.30am on Saturday.

