ON THE PACE: Bartley excited for NSW Oaks chance

A DECISION to test stable newcomer Miss Chantilly against the best has paid off and now Ellen Bartley is looking for another big showing in the NSW Oaks Final on Saturday. Coming off a narrow win at Albury in her first run for the Narrandera trainer, Miss Chantilly rattled home to finish fifth at Menangle. Bartley is thrilled she qualified from Saturday's heats for the group one final. "They (group one races) have all been exciting but this has no clauses and they are literally the best fillies in Australasia," Bartley said. "The Vicbreds you can only go in if you're Vicbred and the Regionals is only for Riverina horses but these are some of the best fillies in Australasia. Miss Chantilly should settle closer this time around after drawing barrier three. "She got shuffled back but hit the line really strong, has pulled up really well and her last half and quarter were the fastest out of both heats," Bartley said. Steno, who is owned and bred by Dianne Kelly, finished second in the same heat and has drawn eight. Jones is back on board following his suspension with James Rattray in charge of the filly last week. The filly is owned by Leeton's Michael Boots are he also has two runners in the NSW Derby heats on Saturday. MIA Breeders Plate winner Sugar Apple has drawn seven in the second heat while runner up National News has drawn 11 in the second. There are also three Riverina-owned mares in the group one Queen Elizabeth II Mile with Maajida drawn three, Fairy Tinkabell seven and B K Swy 10. **** YOUNG Harness Racing Club are holding a monster raffle in aid of Josh Powderly after his life-changing accident. Service fees, weekends away, feed and training equipment are among the prizes that have been donated to support the Young trainer who has suffered a spinal cord injury. The raffle will be drawn at Young's Carnival Of Cups meeting on March 11. **** FOREVER Yin has had a change of stables looking for more opportunities. The five-year-old has qualified for five group ones for Ellen Bartley, and won 11 races for the Narrandera trainer, but has joined James Rattray's stable. "It's a bit annoying that there's no races here for him so we've had to send him away," Bartley said. "James is going to take him to see if he can get him to win a race at Menangle." **** ADAM Richardson and Blake Jones shared the driving honours at Temora's meeting on Tuesday night. Richardson drove the first two winners on the night, Trouble Looming for Darrell Hillier and Soulwriter for partner Alanah Pitt while Jones and his partner Ellen Bartley scored with Open The Value, who made it a hat-trick of wins, and Pocket Line. **** WAGGA will hold an eight-race card on Friday with the first at 1.24pm. Leeton races on Tuesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/549c2fc8-3562-47fc-8a9c-5ee6a951eff2.jpg/r7_285_3351_2174_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg