Amid calls for regulation of accommodation pricing in Wagga - to prevent dramatic increases during major events - NSW Touch hopes hotels and providers "look at the long game". Wagga last weekend hosted touch football's southern conference Junior State Cup, a three day tournament which brings more than 10,000 people to the city. At Sunday's conclusion, NSW Touch general manager Dean Russell said he'd heard fewer complaints of price gouging this year but it remains an ongoing issue. "Not as much as last year. Last year was really bad. There were a few motels, which we were really disappointed in with their price structuring," Russell said. "But Wagga council has worked really hard on that and tried to point out to some of those providers the viability of a long-term arrangement for the event, and the economic benefit to the community, and those providers. "Rather than looking at the short game, look at the long game." Accommodation was a sticking point in Wagga's first three year hosting deal and could've cost the city its contract renewal last year but ultimately the tender saw it beat Dubbo and Wollongong for the 2022 and 2023 rights. "We will go to tender later this year for events from 2024," Russell said, adding Wagga is well placed. "(But) there are plenty of LGAs (local government areas) interested in these sorts of events. You're going to bring 10 to 12,000 people to a region." After two years of team limits due to COVID density rules, NSW Touch wants the event to get bigger again. "From a growth stance, there is opportunity to grow here. As I said, probably the one thing holding it back is the accommodation a little bit," Russell said. As well as price, weather, facilities, playing conditions, accommodation and travel are among other factors. The importance of weather was highlighted by a tough call on Thursday by NSW Touch, having to cancel the northern Junior State Cup this week due to flooding. The latest discussion about price hikes in Wagga is for the city's annual Canberra Raiders NRL home game in early April. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

