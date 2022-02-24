newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga health worker has been charged after she allegedly breached privacy protocols by accessing medical records without authorisation. Emma Lee McCallum, a 33-year-old Murrumbidgee Local Health District employee from Glenfield Park, is facing 17 charges of accessing/modifying restricted data in a computer. Court documents said the offences relate to the unauthorised access of MLHD medical records multiple times between February and April last year. The case was mentioned briefly, by way of a letter from Ms McCallum's solicitor, in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday. IN OTHER NEWS The solicitor entered not guilty pleas for all 17 charges. The MLHD said it was "committed to protecting the privacy of patient and staff information". The health district said when it became aware a staff member had allegedly breached privacy protocols last year the matter was referred to police for investigation. The case returns to court on April 6.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/ad20e99d-14bb-484f-a338-7063a24938be.JPG/r6_0_1599_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg