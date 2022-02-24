news, local-news,

A P-plater who was surprised at the police radar reading told officers who stopped him near Griffith on Wednesday he was already on a court list for a similar offence. Police say the white Ford Falcon ute was cruising at 144km/h when they spotted it on the Kidman Way at Hanwood, just south of Griffith, and in an 80km/h zone. The 18-year-old driver was stopped and spoken to by highway patrol officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District. In other news They say the Victorian driver, who was pulled over around 7.10am, admitted to travelling in a similar fashion interstate. "Is that all? Oh well, I'm going to court in March for going 73 (kilometres) over in Victoria," police allege they were told. While inquiries confirmed the teenager held an active Victorian P1 licence, he could not produce it when requested by police. Checks conducted on the ute revealed its registration had expired on February 1 and the driver was not displaying P-plates as required under his licence conditions. The driver has been issued fines for a raft of offences, including P2 driver speeding by more than 45km/h, driving an unregistered vehicle, not displaying P plates and exempt visiting driver not carrying a licence. The driver was not the registered owner of the vehicle and as such no sanctions on it were imposed, police said.

