Wagga's newest theatre company will hold auditions from Saturday as it looks to provide a platform to showcase regional talent after a pandemic-hit two years. Freeroam Theatre Company artistic director, Jhi Rayner, said the company formed in November 2020 to develop and showcase young talent after the COVID-19 pandemic brought local events "to a screeching halt." "Regional Australia needs to have an opportunity to put on high quality work without needing to wait for shows from Sydney to come here and give it to us," he said. "We're targeting younger creatives to get them into the industry, get them experience and get them doing the things they want to be doing without having to go change their whole lives." As well as providing opportunities for young performers and creatives, Freeroam is also aiming to appeal to audiences between the age of 15 and 35, who make up a significant proportion of Wagga's population. Mr Rayner said the company's upcoming production of Andrew Bovell's Speaking in Tongues would "resonate with a lot of people." "It's a really in-depth look at relationships and how things fall apart and how we as people move on and find comfort within strangers," he said. "People will find something to pull from that and it kind of gives inspiration to handle those kinds of crises." IN OTHER NEWS: He said the production would be the company's first "hello" to Wagga crowds and encouraged people to go out of their comfort zone and audition. "I think it's an opportunity to do something that people may not have necessarily done before," he said. Audition will be held from 9am on Saturday February 26 and from 6pm Tuesday March 1 at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on Cross Street.

