A driver has died and a man has been airlifted after a horror crash north of Junee on Monday night. Goldfields Way was closed in the early evening after emergency services were called to a crash at Erin Vale. NSW Police said they attended the scene at 7pm following reports of a two-vehicle crash, involving a car and a truck. The driver of the car died at the scene and is yet to be identified. A 20-year-old man who had been driving the truck believed to have been carrying gypsun sustained serious facial injuries and was airlifted to North Shore Hospital in a stable condition after initially being treated by paramedics and then staff at Temora Hospital. Wagga Chief Inspector Andrew Spliet said when they arrived to a Toyota Yaris which had been incinerated at the scene and a semi-trailer which had also caught fire. In other news "The driver of the truck was removed and taken to Temora Hospital, he was since flown to Sydney for further treatment. His injuries don't appear to be life-threatening. The identity of the driver of the other vehicle is currently unknown," he said. "The cause of the collision is currently being investigated by police attached to the Riverina Police District." Inspector Spliet said it is yet to be determined where the men are from. NSW Ambulance confirmed on Monday night that a man was treated for burns to his arms, face and legs following the crash. Rural Fire Service and Volunteer Rescue Association personnel were joined at the crash site by Wagga and Temora FRNSW crews, who eventually extinguished the fire using foam, the spokesperson confirmed. A crime scene was established by Riverina Police District officers and the road remained closed between Junee and Temora through the night as investigations got under way. Traffic between the two towns was diverted through Cootamundra, with northbound travellers directed to use the Olympic Highway from Junee, then Stockinbingal Road and Burley Griffith Way to return to Goldfields Way at Temora. The road was reopened almost 10 hours later, with Live Traffic NSW advising it was clear for traffic around 5.15am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/0b8fa388-5666-4f5d-87ad-859b0c894640.jpg/r30_0_1255_692_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg