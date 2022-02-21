news, local-news,

Belinda McDonell considers her colleagues on the maternity ward at Calvary Riverina Hospital "like family". Now, after two decades as a nurse and midwife, she is welcoming her daughter, Izzey Hart, into her work family as one of eighteen graduate nurses starting their careers at Calvary in 2022. "I wanted [Izzey] to be part of that, what I experience every day," she said. "They're like my sisters rather than my work colleagues." Her mother's enthusiasm for the job has clearly rubbed off on Ms Hart, who has had to overcome two years of online study and adjusted placements during the pandemic. "It must be a good job, because she's been there for a long time," she said. "It seems like it's a rewarding job." IN OTHER NEWS: Jae Yun Chung's journey to Calvary has been less straightforward. Originally from South Korea, he lived in Melbourne for sixteen years before studying a Bachelor of Nursing in Adelaide. He said he has enjoyed the slower pace of life in Wagga and people have been "very friendly" to him and his fiancee, who works across the road at Wagga Base Hospital. "Because it's not so fast paced, you can learn at your own pace," he said. Learning and development coordinator Crystal Casey said the hospital was excited to welcome its largest ever group of graduate nurses and would be doing all it could to support their transition into the workforce. "We've done a lot of sessions on self care, on debriefing and being able to look after yourself once you leave here," he said. "They're basically in a program that supports them." Of the eighteen new graduate Nurses, eight are completing the year in the theatres, nine are on the general wards and one student midwife will be completing her training on St Gerard's. The next intake of graduate nurses arrives in July.

