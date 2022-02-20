Bulldogs keep control of their own destiny

sport, local-sport,

Win and you're definitely in. It's a simple equation for Wagga RSL and Lake Albert heading into their last round clash after the Bulldogs got the better of winless St Michaels on Saturday. Captain Sam Perry hopes the five-wicket victory can start to spark their stuttering season. "It was good to see us chase down 190 with five wickets to spare and five overs. It was quite pleasing," Perry said. "Hopefully it can put us in good stead going forward." Wagga RSL started well with the ball, having Saints at 7-84 before Nathan Corby (39) and Nathan Dohl (55) ensured a much more difficult chase of 190 at Wagga Cricket Ground. However the Bulldogs batting order chipped in to see them move into third spot. Newcomer Jaison Greer top scored with 37 with Perry the only member of their top six not to make at least 22. "We've emphasised how important scoring runs and building partnerships," Perry said. READ MORE

