Cats add to streak to move into top spot

Wagga City made it four straight wins against South Wagga in either format to move to the top of the Wagga Cricket ladder with one round to play before finals. The Cats survived some nervous moments in the run chase to post a four-wicket win at McPherson Oval on Saturday. They are the only team to get the better of the Blues so far this season and inflicted another loss on the premiers. Captain-coach Josh Thompson is thrilled to see the side lifting as finals approach. "It was definitely a good game for us," Thompson said. "We always look forward to these challenges against South Wagga, we've had so many close games over the years and it was nice to get another win over those guys. "It's just helping us push forward to finals with some momentum as we didn't play that well up to Christmas but have been able to turn it on and things are starting to click for us." READ MORE Thompson was pleased with how the Cats bowlers were able to peg back a good start by the Blues. Alex Smeeth fired early, scoring 29 runs off 29 balls and Blake Harper continued another fine season as he top scored with 56 but South Wagga failed to make the most of their chances before being bowled out for 188. "To pull them back to 188 I think the guys who bowled through the middle overs really made it hard for them to score and they lost wickets at crucial times too so there's a massive pat on the bat for the bowling group," Thompson said. "They did a really good job." Ben Turner took 3-35 while Thompson and Jon Nicoll both snared two dismissals. Wagga City looked in trouble after losing 4-39 midway through their order. However the experience of Nicoll (69 not out) and Max Harper (35 not out) proved invaluable as they were able to defy the Blues and chase down the total with four overs to spare. "Jono really batted well, contained himself and made sure we took the game deep and we're pretty lucky to have Max Harper come in at nine," Thompson said. "He could probably bat anywhere in the top six." Thompson is now looking to ensure Cats keep hold of top spot, and the advantage that comes with it if the weather was to intervene throughout the finals series when they tackle a Kooringal Colts side desperate to keep their season alive. "The goal was to beat South Wagga to try and get top spot but we still have to play really well next week against Kooringal Colts, I know they will pushing pretty hard for a finals spot, so it's like another finals but I know we are going to be up for the challenge," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/4c1abbed-87e0-48e0-b37d-2a5533bb2fc0.jpg/r0_377_4813_3096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg