sport, local-sport, tap n run, ron stubbs, jack martin, country championships, second, final, wagga, sdra

EXPERIENCED Albury trainer Ron Stubbs will prepare a horse for a half a million dollar race for the first time in his distuingushed career next month. That's the result of Tap N Run running a barnstorming second in Saturday's $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga. With Jack Martin in the saddle, Tap N Run flew home for second place, beaten a half length. It continued a terrific preparation from the four-year-old Reward For Effort gelding. Stubbs was simply thrilled to finish second and progress to the $500,000 final at Randwick on April 2. "I'm rapt to run second," Stubbs said. "You never like running second. What do they say, if you run second, you're the first horse beaten but to move on and be able to contest a half a million dollar race, it's unheard of for country trainers. And we'll enjoy the experience." Stubbs was rapt with Tap N Run's performance. "Great. You obviously think how you're going to run the race beforehand and originally we were going to be midfield and scout wide and keep out of trouble but it seemed to be a leaders track and they weren't making up much ground so for him to come and get to the line the way he he got to with today's racing pattern it was a big effort," he said. "You go to Randwick now, a lovely big track where you've got plenty of time if you're good enough to be making ground up so it's our goal to go there and be competitive. "It's unbelievable for him to make up the ground he made up, particularly behind Another One." Stubbs has not made any plans for Tap N Run. He will now have a think about mapping a path to Randwick on April 2. "I intentionally didn't give it any thought," he said. " We'll give him a freshen up, then whether we go trial or races, we'll have a look at the calendar and go from there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8tYDWUpBiaA8SfdG6xkddz/76daf732-0476-49ed-9f98-4ff5612c3bf7.jpg/r7_13_2945_1673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg