Kooringal Colts win to stay in finals race

sport, local-sport,

Kooringal Colts need to upset ladder leaders Wagga City, and still have results for their way, but they gave themselves a chance of finals cricket with a 51-run win over Lake Albert on Saturday. After 61 from Zach Starr, late runs from Macgregor Hanigan (26), Darcy Irvine (23) and then Harrison Starr (11 not out) proved to be crucial as Colts set Lake Albert 196 for victory at Rawlings Park. Colts captain Keenan Hanigan was thrilled to scrape through. "It was a scratchy win but they are the ones you take and move on from," Hanigan said. "We're not going to complain about getting the four points." READ MORE Zach Starr struck six sixes in his innings and then backed up his efforts with the bat with two wickets while brothers Hamish (3-17 off eight overs) and Harrison (1-13 off four overs) also struck as the Bulls were bowled out for 144 in the 45th over. Colts are now a win outside the top four outside the top four, four points behind Lake Albert and Wagga RSL so play each other on Saturday. Hanigan knows they must put in a much better performance after the Cats, who are looking to maintain their place on top of the ladder. "We still have to win next week and that's a big challenge against the Cats who are sitting on top but we will be up for it," he said." "We have to play a lot better than what we did on the weekend that's for sure and we know that. "I think we were only at 65 per cent and to beat the Cats I think we have to be 95 to 100 to beat them so that's our challenge for this week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/e8803f9d-3d2f-4a40-aabc-f2b4e75cad86.jpg/r319_389_2760_1768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg