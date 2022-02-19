news, local-news,

Daily Advertiser columnist Ray Goodlass opines that election campaigns are dominated by inane slogans, pork-barrelling, and other nonsense including "straight-out lies" ("Morrison hopes voters ignore real threats", February 15). Luckily, most Australians saw through the more obvious slabs of such deception in the last election and rejected the main offenders. But it is ironic that your columnist mentions "straight-out lies" just before churning-out the tired old chestnut that, in Australia, "If radical action is not taken to reduce carbon [dioxide] emissions ... then calamity will be upon us". Ho-hum, here come the "calamities" again. Seriously, is there anybody who still unaware that if Australia, this very second, ceased every ounce of our CO2 emissions that we would create not one jot of difference to so-called climate change. Even climate doomsayers frankly admit that Australia's carbon footprint is so small that even if we went to zero (impossible so long as we keep exhaling, by the way) it would have no effect. But clearly, it's difficult to flap one's hands in panic and call for an emergency "global warming" election without resorting to porkies. And, anyway, didn't we have the "climate change election" last time - how did that turn out? The column reveals its true colours (red mainly) when it bemoans that no Australian government has the fortitude to "force a major redistribution of wealth" (and don't you love the word "force" there?) which Mr Goodlass thinks climate needs so badly and that thus, so he says, "socialism", of a green variety no doubt, is our only ticket to salvation. And that, comrades, is what the Greens are really all about. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: National security must be above petty party politics LETTERS: Our hard-working nurses deserve pay increase LETTERS: Independents can give voters a voice in Canberra In Monday's letters to the editor I was interested to read about the 50th anniversary of the founding of Riverina College of Advanced Education (RCAE) in 1972 ("College's legacy still strong"). I worked at RCAE from 1973 to 1975 and am part way through writing about those times. I've photographs from the CSU archives in Wagga, some material that I have kept all these years, and I have been in correspondence with a few colleagues from the period. I'm interested to hear from staff and students who were connected to RCAE during these early years, any stories, comments or photographs. Please contact me at neilhall286@gmail.com. The care of our aged and respected parents and grandparents is a sign of a changing society in Australia. Once grandparents or parents were looked after by children if possible. Now all is the task of governments and carers who make care of our loved ones a job. We live in a changed society and perhaps some old-fashioned values need to be captured again. Let's think about family and love and care for our family. It seems all tasks are now the task of governments and not us. Stuart Davie, Corowa HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/c81a3028-8efe-4bc3-8769-a5eb718e5ac2.jpg/r8_7_3328_1883_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg