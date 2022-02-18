news, local-news,

It was interesting to hear the director-general of ASIO, Mike Burgess, express concern about what appears to be the politicisation of matters of national security. A previous director-general was very forthright in mentioning the history of bi-partisanship on national security. The theatrical performance by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews seemed a desperate sign of a government in disarray, but was also embarrassing. I was transported back to the 1950s when the mantra of Robert Menzies was beware the "Reds under the bed". Perhaps we need to be afraid of a government that appears to be lacking leadership. READ MORE LETTERS: LETTERS: Our hard-working nurses deserve pay increase LETTERS: Independents can give voters a voice in Canberra LETTERS: 'Gotcha' journalism targeting prime minister exposed At the risk of being tedious, may I clarify some points in response to the letter from Thomas Mills ("Concerns appear unfounded", The Daily Advertiser, February 15). The original interview and photography was February 8. At this stage, the concrete aprons had been in operation for nearly a week. There were no "Give Way" signs at either end of the crossing. However, these were installed later that week. Mr Mills refuted my claim that there were no reflector markers around the island, saying it was "blatantly untrue". Reviewing the photo, the reflectors he referred to are on the metal posts at right angles to the road. One in the middle of the road, and the others are off the road pavement altogether, inside the actual trail path. There are no reflectors on the protruding concrete barriers on the actual road. Observing vehicles approaching the crossing, drivers must navigate through the curved concrete edging, especially if they are towing anything. At night, when concentrating, there needs to be reflectors along the concrete edging, to guide safe passage. It leaves the crossing dangerously unmarked. If there is to be more reflective markings in the final plan, I hope the council complete it very soon. One major concern I have is that it appears a very short distance after the rail underpass, traffic from the east having experienced several kilometres of 70km/h. This is not a suburban residential area set at 50km/h. The other major concern is still that the concreted metal pole barrier in the middle of the road is downright dangerous. Misjudging the concrete barrier and hitting it would do considerable damage to a vehicle, and it would push the vehicle towards collision with the metal pole. I am astonished that Mr Mills regards this concern as "ridiculous". Council should be able to provide The DA with the daily traffic count for Red Hill Road. Dunns Road is expected to assist with reducing the traffic on Red Hill Road. This I doubt as we are told Wagga will grow in population in the next decade, and it will just be part of keeping up. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

