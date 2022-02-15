news, local-news,

Congratulations to Keith Wheeler on his weekly article in The Daily Advertiser ("It's lucky we had Morrison as PM in a crisis", February 14). So refreshing to read his comments on the dumb questions being thrown up at every opportunity from journalists from the Canberra Press Gallery and Andrew Clennell and co. For example, questions to our PM Scott Morrison on the price of petrol and bread etc. The mostly left-biased journalists at the press club and ABC would not have a clue anyway especially when the item was not clearly specified given the numerous items available and regional variances. As Keith says, they are distracted in their personal pursuit to claim a "gotcha" or shallow response on irrelevant issues. READ MORE LETTERS In a recent article "Fears over cyclist crossing" from the February 11th edition of The DA, Gretchen Sleeman raised several concerns around the new pedestrian refuge on Red Hill Road. While reading this story a number of the issues mentioned struck me as odd or unfounded based on what I have observed myself having driven past the new refuge crossing during the week, and from just looking at the photo included with the publication. As such I think the record ought to be set straight. Mrs Sleeman's assertion that there shouldn't be a refuge island on a high speed road I find curious because, from a pedestrian/cyclist perspective, I'd image that is exactly the type of environment where you would want a safe crossing point such as this. The claims that there are no reflector markers around the island are also blatantly untrue. From the picture alone I could count four separate bright yellow handrails with reflectors on them, either side of the island plus one in the middle. I also noticed while driving past that there are reflective 'Keep Left' warning signs on ether end on the refuge to alert approaching drivers. The final issue Mrs Sleeman raised, that the posts and railing could become projectiles, I personally think is ridiculous. If that were seriously something to be concerned about then perhaps we should tear down all street signs, sign posts, hand rails and crash barriers everywhere just in case? Something else that I observed that wasn't mentioned in the article is that construction of the island hasn't finished yet given the traffic cones and roadworks signs can still be seen in the photo with Mrs Sleeman. Based on similar recent constructions around town I'd suggest that there is still new reflective line markings to be applied on the road which would direct traffic around the new island and most likely additional warning signs leading up to it. In future I suggest to wait for works to be completed in full before criticising the competency of council staff and labelling another safety upgrade a "death trap". HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

