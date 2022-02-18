sport, local-sport,

Wagga netball talent Sophie Fawns will represent NSW Under 19s at the National Netball Championships in Hobart in April. Fawns, who was selected in the Australian under 19 squad late last year, is the only player outside of Sydney in the squad of 12 hoping to bring a national title back to NSW. The goal attack is one of five Super Netball Training Partners in the team, having been elevated by the NSW Swifts last year from their academy program to the fringe of senior selection. Netball NSW's general manager of performance and pathways, Margaret Hamley said a training partner contract "indicates a readiness to step into Super Netball and to have five State Team athletes in that position is a testament to the strength" of their academy and high performance programs. The April championships marks the return of Nationals after COVID forced the 2020 and 2021 titles to be cancelled. "Head coach Jen Wright and her coaching team have put in a huge amount of effort to pick the very best up-and-coming talent that NSW has to offer and they will head to Tasmania with big hopes of bringing National Honours back to the state," Hamley said. "To be selected in the first place takes a huge amount of effort, and I know these athletes are ready for the next step up in their preparations for Nationals." Only last week, Wagga's newly-selected under 17 NSW training squad member, Ava Moller, said Fawns has been an inspiration for other netballers from the Riverina with her trailblazing ways through the sport's talent programs.

